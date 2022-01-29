NetScientific (LON:NSCI) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $99.09

NetScientific plc (LON:NSCI) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 99.09 ($1.34) and traded as low as GBX 80.25 ($1.08). NetScientific shares last traded at GBX 83 ($1.12), with a volume of 149,984 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 99.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 110.64.

About NetScientific (LON:NSCI)

NetScientific plc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed, early and mid stage investments. The firm focuses to invest in transformative biomedical and healthcare technologies focusing on digital health, diagnostics, and therapeutics sectors. It also prefers to invest in companies that significantly improve the health and well-being of people with chronic diseases.

