NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Holdings Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 5,436.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,542 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of NETSTREIT worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTST opened at $22.28 on Friday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average is $23.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $882.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 0.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

NETSTREIT Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

