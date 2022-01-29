Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the December 31st total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NHS opened at $11.27 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $13.57.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.0905 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.
