Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the December 31st total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NHS opened at $11.27 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $13.57.

Get Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.0905 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $990,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 4.4% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 418,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 17,562 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. 13.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.