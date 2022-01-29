New BitShares (NBS) Reaches Market Cap of $30.84 Million

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. New BitShares has a market capitalization of $30.84 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, New BitShares has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One New BitShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00049409 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.18 or 0.06767059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,133.96 or 0.99898292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00052023 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007277 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003181 BTC.

New BitShares Profile

New BitShares launched on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. New BitShares’ official website is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

New BitShares Coin Trading

