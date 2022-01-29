New BitShares Tops 24 Hour Volume of $644,681.00 (NBS)

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 29th. New BitShares has a market capitalization of $30.23 million and approximately $644,681.00 worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One New BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, New BitShares has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00049495 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.37 or 0.06808966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00055535 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,093.34 or 0.99899424 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006929 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003206 BTC.

New BitShares Profile

New BitShares’ genesis date was September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

New BitShares Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade New BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase New BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

