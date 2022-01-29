New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Stake Raised by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 954,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414,966 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EDU. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter worth about $165,470,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 29.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,666,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,996,000 after acquiring an additional 15,322,151 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter worth about $29,383,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter worth about $81,247,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 512.1% in the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,556,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

Shares of EDU opened at $1.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.87. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.