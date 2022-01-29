Newfleet Asset Management LLC Sells 101,426 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Newfleet Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101,426 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up 8.7% of Newfleet Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Newfleet Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,843,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,086,000 after buying an additional 734,443 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 53.0% during the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 578,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after buying an additional 200,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,110,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 291,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after buying an additional 15,017 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.09. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $22.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.