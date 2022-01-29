Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 36.95 ($0.50). Newmark Security shares last traded at GBX 35 ($0.47), with a volume of 1,909 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44.

Get Newmark Security alerts:

In other news, insider Robert Waddington bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,745.82).

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic and physical security systems. It operates in two segments, People and Data Management, and Physical Security Solutions. The company's People and Data Management segment designs, manufactures, and distributes hardware and software access-control systems; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.