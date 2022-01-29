NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Stock Position Cut by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.84% of NewMarket worth $210,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NYSE:NEU opened at $334.94 on Friday. NewMarket Co. has a twelve month low of $297.29 and a twelve month high of $418.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $341.29 and a 200-day moving average of $338.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.33.

In other NewMarket news, Director James E. Rogers sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.13, for a total transaction of $186,432.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.