Newton (NEW) Price Hits $0.0011

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 22.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Newton has a total market capitalization of $23.56 million and approximately $6.14 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Newton has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00048945 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,558.99 or 0.06744578 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,931.51 or 0.99973718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00051778 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003171 BTC.

About Newton

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

