Newton (NEW) Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 37.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 29th. Newton has a total market capitalization of $25.14 million and $3.63 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Newton has traded up 42.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Newton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00049468 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.60 or 0.06781446 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00056053 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,807.58 or 0.99855991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00054548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.