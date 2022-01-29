Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,986 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Nexstar Media Group worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $162.42 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.40 and a 1-year high of $171.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.41.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total transaction of $224,999.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 23,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $3,930,003.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 506,757 shares of company stock worth $86,346,889. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NXST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.60.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

