NEXT (NEXT) Price Tops $0.0821 on Exchanges

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 29th. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $511,326.86 and $1,606.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0821 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEXT has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.71 or 0.00289487 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00009191 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002156 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003618 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000622 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT (NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.