NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,665 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $72.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $142.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $93.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.93.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

