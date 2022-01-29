NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,978,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 407,258 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.15% of NextEra Energy worth $233,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 89,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,042,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 69,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 48,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $72.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.93. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.42, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

In other news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

