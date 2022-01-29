NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.67

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$24.67 and traded as low as C$17.88. NFI Group shares last traded at C$18.60, with a volume of 454,987 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFI. Scotiabank cut their target price on NFI Group from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Laurentian upgraded NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares set a C$26.00 target price on NFI Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on NFI Group from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$25.56.

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$19.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.67. The company has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 372.00.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$619.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$634.97 million. On average, equities analysts predict that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. NFI Group’s payout ratio is currently 1,345.94%.

In other news, Director Adam L. Gray purchased 531,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$20.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,999,692.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,433,349 shares in the company, valued at C$91,681,657.32. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,681,905 shares of company stock worth $34,513,296.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

