NFTb (NFTB) Hits One Day Volume of $2.29 Million

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. NFTb has a market capitalization of $16.36 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NFTb has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One NFTb coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000404 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00049006 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.42 or 0.06784336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00052813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,086.38 or 0.99980192 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003168 BTC.

About NFTb

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

