NFTLootBox Price Up 19.6% Over Last 7 Days (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 29th. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be bought for approximately $39.54 or 0.00105168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. NFTLootBox has a market capitalization of $893,457.02 and $28,881.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00049115 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,535.01 or 0.06743409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00055216 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,633.41 or 1.00108882 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006906 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003192 BTC.

NFTLootBox Coin Profile

NFTLootBox launched on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

