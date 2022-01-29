NFTX Hashmasks Index Price Hits $2,447.10 on Top Exchanges (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded 23% higher against the US dollar. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be purchased for approximately $2,447.10 or 0.06499177 BTC on exchanges. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a market cap of $488,029.85 and approximately $383.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFTX Hashmasks Index alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004451 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00043566 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00107945 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Profile

NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 199 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

Buying and Selling NFTX Hashmasks Index

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX Hashmasks Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX Hashmasks Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTX Hashmasks Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Hashmasks Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX Hashmasks Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.