NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,072,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544,694 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.83% of NGL Energy Partners worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NGL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,319,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,420,000 after acquiring an additional 827,157 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 54.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,274,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 798,200 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $999,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $948,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 7.0% during the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 298,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 19,503 shares during the last quarter. 29.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, EVP John Ciolek purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $87,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 40,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $89,646.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $716,802.

NGL opened at $2.20 on Friday. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.08. The firm has a market cap of $285.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 28.53% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

