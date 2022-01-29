Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Short Interest Down 54.3% in January

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,400 shares, a drop of 54.3% from the December 31st total of 182,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NJDCY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.99. 422,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.46. Nidec has a twelve month low of $20.54 and a twelve month high of $36.22.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter. Nidec had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 7.93%.

NIDEC CORP. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of small precision, automotive, commercial & industrial motors, electronic & optical components, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Nidec, Nidec Electronics Thailand, Nidec Singapore, Nidec Hong Kong, Nidec Sankyo, Nidec Copal, Nidec Techno Motor, Nidec Motor, and Nidec Motors & Actuators.

