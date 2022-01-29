Niftyx Protocol Trading Up 43.7% Over Last 7 Days (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000853 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded 43.7% higher against the US dollar. Niftyx Protocol has a market cap of $16.60 million and approximately $100,266.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00043272 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00108843 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Coin Profile

Niftyx Protocol (CRYPTO:SHROOM) is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

