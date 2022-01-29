Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 144,096 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,492,719 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,096 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.0% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $352,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,265,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 21,869 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 12,402 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 26,692 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 238,265 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,715,000 after purchasing an additional 108,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 295,570 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $41,823,000 after purchasing an additional 55,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $170.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.75. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.99.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

