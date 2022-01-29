Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.58

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.58 and traded as low as $0.34. Noble Roman’s shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 3,704 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.58.

About Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM)

Noble Roman’s, Inc sells and services franchises and licenses for non-traditional and foodservice operations. It offers foodservices under the trade names Noble Roman’s Pizza, Noble Roman’s Take-N-Bake, Noble Roman’s Craft Pizza & Pub and Tuscano’s Italian Style Subs. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Roman's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Roman's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.