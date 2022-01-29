Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Short Interest Down 55.0% in January

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,200 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the December 31st total of 160,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 722.0 days.

Shares of NKRKF remained flat at $$32.82 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 142 shares, compared to its average volume of 125. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a one year low of $32.82 and a one year high of $41.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.50.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.

