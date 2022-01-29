Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Short Interest Down 55.0% in January

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,200 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the December 31st total of 160,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 722.0 days.
Shares of NKRKF remained flat at $$32.82 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 142 shares, compared to its average volume of 125. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a one year low of $32.82 and a one year high of $41.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.50.
About Nokian Renkaat Oyj
