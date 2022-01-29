Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Noodles & Company stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.28. The company has a market cap of $369.62 million, a P/E ratio of 89.89, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40. Noodles & Company has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $13.55.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,866,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 899,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after buying an additional 458,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,477,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,919,000 after buying an additional 167,117 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 463,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 127,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 108,362 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

