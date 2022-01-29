Nord Finance (NORD) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.85 Million

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Nord Finance has a total market capitalization of $6.85 million and approximately $610,457.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One Nord Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.77 or 0.00004699 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00049089 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.71 or 0.06802413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00055135 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,583.76 or 0.99839527 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006866 BTC.

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance’s genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,873,810 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nord Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nord Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

