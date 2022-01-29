Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Short Interest Up 246.3% in January

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 246.3% from the December 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NHYDY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Norsk Hydro ASA from 77.00 to 80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norsk Hydro ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.38.

Shares of NHYDY opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $8.62.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

