Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.60%.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIM traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,431. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.08. The company has a market cap of $268.64 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. Northrim BanCorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.91 and a fifty-two week high of $48.19.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrim BanCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, CFO Jed W. Ballard sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $57,165.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aaron Michael Schutt bought 556 shares of Northrim BanCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $25,425.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 78.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $526,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.