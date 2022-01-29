Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 70.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 252,319 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.07% of Northrop Grumman worth $37,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NOC opened at $380.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $408.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $380.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.05.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.25.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

See Also: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.