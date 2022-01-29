Northway Financial (OTCMKTS:NWYF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $33.57

Northway Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWYF) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.57 and traded as high as $36.50. Northway Financial shares last traded at $36.50, with a volume of 22,000 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.63.

About Northway Financial (OTCMKTS:NWYF)

Northway Financial, Inc is a bank holding company which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It also provides general commercial banking services and offers commercial, construction, real estate mortgages, and consumer loans. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in North Conway, NH.

