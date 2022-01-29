NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Short Interest Up 141.8% in January

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 646,900 shares, a growth of 141.8% from the December 31st total of 267,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 28.4 days.

NWHUF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.40. 11,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,212. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $12.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.56.

Get NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.0531 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is an increase from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.05.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWHUF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.