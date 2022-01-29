NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 60.2% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 100,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 37,901 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 17.0% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 105,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 15,345 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 10.2% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,790,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,742,000 after acquiring an additional 166,311 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,597,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,793,000 after acquiring an additional 142,191 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 13.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.68. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.73.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

