Novacoin Reaches Market Cap of $338,116.92 (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, Novacoin has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. Novacoin has a total market cap of $338,116.92 and $994.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,162.82 or 1.00180873 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00075716 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00021575 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00033708 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002374 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $186.28 or 0.00489009 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

