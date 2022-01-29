NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.32

Shares of NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and traded as low as $13.20. NSK shares last traded at $13.32, with a volume of 679 shares.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded NSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.03.

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). NSK had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter.

NSK Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPSKY)

NSK Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, automotive products, precision machinery, and mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Machinery, Automotive, and Others. The Industrial Machinery segment produces and sells industrial machinery bearings, ball screws, and linear guides.

