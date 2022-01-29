Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,862 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 9.8% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 311,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,849,000 after acquiring an additional 27,778 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at $84,665,000. ODonnell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at $1,464,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 21.3% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Strid Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 2.2% in the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 54,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $99.79 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $47.94 and a 1-year high of $128.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.84 and a 200-day moving average of $108.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

