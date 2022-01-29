NuCypher (NU) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $72.98 Million

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last seven days, NuCypher has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. NuCypher has a market cap of $353.20 million and approximately $72.98 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuCypher coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001322 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00043153 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00108420 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

