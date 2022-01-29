Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.09.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. OTR Global raised Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.

Get Nutanix alerts:

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $128,640.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $492,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,579 shares of company stock worth $8,442,786. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the second quarter worth about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 26.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 20.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 241.9% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.57. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.83 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.