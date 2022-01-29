Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Sold by JSF Financial LLC

JSF Financial LLC cut its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,220 shares during the period. Nutanix accounts for about 0.5% of JSF Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

NTNX stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.57. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.83 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. Research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 22,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $679,976.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $492,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,579 shares of company stock worth $8,442,786. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTNX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.09.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.