Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the December 31st total of 108,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 750,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000.

Shares of JQC stock opened at $6.37 on Friday. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $6.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

