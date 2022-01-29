Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,300 shares, an increase of 132.7% from the December 31st total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period.

JFR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.19. 194,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,490. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a level of current income by investing in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans and other debt instruments. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

