NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s Largest Position

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 276.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,119 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,460 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 5.6% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $24,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 276.7% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 28,905 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 282.2% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,587,000 after purchasing an additional 76,940 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 295.0% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $50,471,000 after purchasing an additional 181,955 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 396.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 15,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 329,112 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $68,179,000 after purchasing an additional 246,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.88.

NVIDIA stock opened at $228.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.52 and its 200-day moving average is $246.57. The company has a market cap of $571 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.93%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

