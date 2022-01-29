NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Increased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 312.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,469 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,728 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $18,150,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $228.40 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $571 billion, a PE ratio of 70.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.93%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.88.

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $12,922,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.05, for a total value of $74,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

