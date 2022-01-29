Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.37.

OXY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,955 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $37.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $38.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.73.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -3.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.