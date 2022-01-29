Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Position Reduced by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 535,327 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 222,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $3,035,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $19,259,000. Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 59.8% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.73. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 2.32.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.28%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OXY. Truist Financial upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.37.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.