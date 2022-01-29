OceanFirst Financial Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th.

OceanFirst Financial has raised its dividend by 9.7% over the last three years. OceanFirst Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 27.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $18.14 and a twelve month high of $25.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 7.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.90 per share, with a total value of $62,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,295 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 9,006 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,778 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 124,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 526,190 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,266,000 after buying an additional 22,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.92.

OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

