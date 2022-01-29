OctoFi Price Hits $4.10 on Top Exchanges (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One OctoFi coin can currently be bought for $4.10 or 0.00010866 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OctoFi has a total market cap of $3.27 million and $19,658.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OctoFi has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OctoFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00043196 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00108547 BTC.

About OctoFi

OctoFi (OCTO) is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

Buying and Selling OctoFi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OctoFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OctoFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.