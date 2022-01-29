Oddz Trading Up 22.4% This Week (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, Oddz has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oddz coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000512 BTC on popular exchanges. Oddz has a market cap of $9.11 million and $3.57 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00049357 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.23 or 0.06799098 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00055705 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,917.51 or 0.99722121 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006887 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,778,568 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

