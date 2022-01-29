ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $974.00

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market cap of $2.08 million and $974.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00048950 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,581.16 or 0.06763805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00052853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,065.76 or 0.99749516 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007061 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003176 BTC.

About ODIN PROTOCOL

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars.

