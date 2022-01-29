ODUWA (OWC) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.71 Million

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ODUWA has a total market cap of $1.71 million and $3,200.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,167.24 or 1.00120202 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00075733 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00021596 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00033606 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002394 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.03 or 0.00490626 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.